All apartments in Muskegon Heights
Find more places like 2300 Baker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Muskegon Heights, MI
/
2300 Baker St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2300 Baker St

2300 Baker Street · (231) 903-4427 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Muskegon Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2300 Baker Street, Muskegon Heights, MI 49444

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2300 Baker St · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 951 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights! Hardwood flooring, fenced yard, and one stall detached garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash removal, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Pet friendly.

Application Fee: $35
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/

Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.

(RLNE4654307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Baker St have any available units?
2300 Baker St has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2300 Baker St have?
Some of 2300 Baker St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Baker St currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Baker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Baker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Baker St is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Baker St offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Baker St does offer parking.
Does 2300 Baker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Baker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Baker St have a pool?
No, 2300 Baker St does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Baker St have accessible units?
Yes, 2300 Baker St has accessible units.
Does 2300 Baker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Baker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Baker St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Baker St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2300 Baker St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Muskegon Heights 3 BedroomsMuskegon Heights Apartments with Balcony
Muskegon Heights Apartments with ParkingMuskegon Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Muskegon Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIWyoming, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MI
East Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MISpring Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Muskegon Community CollegeCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community CollegeHope College
Aquinas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity