2300 Baker St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Two Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights! Hardwood flooring, fenced yard, and one stall detached garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash removal, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Pet friendly.



Application Fee: $35

Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/



Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.



(RLNE4654307)