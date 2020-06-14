/
1 bedroom apartments
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Clemens, MI
Mount Clemens
172 North Avenue #2
172 North Avenue, Mount Clemens, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
One bedroom upper for lease. Water included in lease payment - tenant pays for gas and electric. Total of $1625 needed for move in. Immediate Occupancy.
Mount Clemens
211 N Christine Cir
211 North Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
Freshly painted 1 bedroom ranch condo with basement and fenced yard. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen a & bathroom, nice size bedroom, doorwall to backyard. All appliances included
Results within 5 miles of Mount Clemens
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
812 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,083
835 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
24338 Country Squire Street - 312
24338 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .
24310 Country Squire Street - 303
24310 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
24311 Country Squire Street - 320
24311 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
24209 Country Squire Street - 254
24209 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .
24070 Country Squire Street - 217
24070 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
24237 Country Squire Street - 259
24237 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .
24550 Weathervane Boulevard - A211
24550 Weathervane Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$821
850 sqft
Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping.
24555 Weathervane Boulevard - A111
24555 Weathervane Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$821
800 sqft
Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping.
24540 Sherwood Forest Drive - 508
24540 Sherwood Forest Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$780
850 sqft
Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
24421 Sherwood Forest Drive - 408
24421 Sherwood Forest Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$780
850 sqft
Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
24001 country squire blvd - 206
24001 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$780
850 sqft
Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Clemens
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
768 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
