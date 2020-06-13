/
3 bedroom apartments
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madison Heights, MI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
26457 Wolverine Street
26457 Wolverine Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
- Charming three bedroom for rent! This property features hardwood floors, updated bathroom, nice deck in back yard, fenced in yard, and much more! All appliances included. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351. (RLNE4919155)
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
27096 PALMER Boulevard
27096 Palmer Lane, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
Cute aluminum sided ranch framed by mature shade trees in the front and back yard. This rental home has a very deep fenced yard with a nice large shed for extra storage. Step into this sharp home with so many great features.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
30193 PALMER Boulevard
30193 Palmer Street, Madison Heights, MI
5 bedroom 3 full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom with bathroom located on the main floor. 1.5 months security deposit. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. Proof of income and employment. Credit report required.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
1126 E HUDSON
1126 East Hudson Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED MADISON HEIGHTS BRICK RANCH. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER WHITE DISHWASHER, GAS RANGE AND FRIDGE. NEWER WINDOWS, FLOORING AND RECESSED LIGHTING. AMPLE CLOSET SPACE IN EACH BEDROOM.
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
1545 Connie Avenue
1545 Connie Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Ranch is just waiting for you to move into. House features updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout, ceramic in kitchen and baths. Laundry in basement.
Results within 1 mile of Madison Heights
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1319 Amelia Street
1319 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Premium Rental! This immaculate, sprawling ranch offers three bedrooms with lots of closet space and an updated bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2934 N Vermont Ave
2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
947 sqft
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1705 E 4th St
1705 East 4th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Clean Royal Oak Bungalow in great location! Hardwood and coved ceilings throughout. Open and living and dining room space with wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms one bath on first level. Huge master upstairs. Finished basement with full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
455 DONALD Avenue
455 Donald Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Well-kept home within walking distance to downtown Clawson. Neutral decor, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, newer carpet, paint, and updated bath. Detached garage & sheds for storage. 2 year minimum lease.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
412 S Stephenson Highway
412 South Stephenson Highway, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Well cared for open concept bungalow with basement. Conveniently located near downtown Royal Oak and freeways. Immediate possession. Tenant cares for lawn and snow removal.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1606 RED RUN Drive
1606 Red Run Drive, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1161 sqft
ROYAL OAK 3 BEDROOM / 2 FULL BATH BEAUTY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE RED RUN SUBDIVISION!! FANTASTIC LOCATION & RECENTLY REMODELED.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
913 BAUMAN Avenue
913 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
964 sqft
Completely remodeled Royal Oak bungalow, Minutes from down town.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue
419 Englewood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
Available May 15th. 2 year lease + preferred. Please submit all credit and income information to agent.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
901 N Gainsborough Ave
901 North Gainsborough Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1126 sqft
Updated 1,126 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow (12 Mile and N Campbell) with 1 car detached garage and fenced yard. Spacious living room with picture window.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23788 Harding Ave
23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED. PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT. You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1721 E LINCOLN Avenue
1721 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom bungalow, ready for move-in! This home has just been renovated with gorgeous refinished oak flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, new carpet on 2nd floor, all new SS appliances, new LED lighting in all rooms, new kitchen
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
2215 Parliament Drive
2215 Parliament Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
WOW! Totally glamorously redone! No expense spared on this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Sterling Heights. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors greet you upon entry & flow through all the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Madison Heights
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
20253 Warrington Dr
20253 Warrington Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1290 sqft
20253 Warrington Dr Available 06/15/20 $1,175- 3 Bedroom located in Historic Green Acres - Beautiful Tudor style brick home located in Historic Green Acres. Home features, full basement, fenced yard with detached two car garage.
