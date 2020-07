Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Ask About The $0 Deposit Program For All Our Properties



2 bedroom / 1 bath fully updated Townhouse in nice quiet neighborhood, close to commerce & employment. Short distance to Lake Saint Clair Metropark & beach! Townhouse has a full dry basement for storage or rec room with washer/dryer hookups (washer and dryer not included). Newer kitchen, newer cabinets with soft closing doors and drawers, newer counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Newer flooring throughout.