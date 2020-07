Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Excellent location in the Hollywood Plaza - 15 and and Utica Rd next to Henry Ford and Green Lantern Rest. and across from Meijer Traffic Count 22,328 daily Demographic in Associated Docs $16 per sq ft is gross lease - ($13 NNN plus $3 CAM) tenant pays separate water gas and electric. Min 1 year lease - ( LB has the Landlords lease 1 year minimum lease Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video tour and the photos.