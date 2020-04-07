All apartments in Lapeer
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:29 PM

1111 Summit Street

1111 Summit Street · (810) 659-6569
Location

1111 Summit Street, Lapeer, MI 48446

Price and availability

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
High visibility corner of M-24 and Summit St. Next to Home Depot, Kroger and Jet's Pizza, and only blocks from downtown Lapeer. This space includes 28x80 showroom, office/storage and bathroom. Huge signage space on building and 20 foot road sign. Immediate occupancy. Great for office, retail, church and many other opportunities. Triple net lease, $16 per square foot. Handicap accessible. Minutes from I-69. 3 year lease. NOTE: 1456 Square feet also available (Urgent Care) at 1227 Summit at same lease rate. Urgent Care will move to the 2726 square foot space with 60/90 days occupancy after lease is signed."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Summit Street have any available units?
1111 Summit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lapeer, MI.
Is 1111 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Summit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Summit Street pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Summit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lapeer.
Does 1111 Summit Street offer parking?
No, 1111 Summit Street does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Summit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 1111 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Summit Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1111 Summit Street has accessible units.
Does 1111 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Summit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Summit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Summit Street does not have units with air conditioning.
