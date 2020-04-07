1111 Summit Street

Amenities

accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible

High visibility corner of M-24 and Summit St. Next to Home Depot, Kroger and Jet's Pizza, and only blocks from downtown Lapeer. This space includes 28x80 showroom, office/storage and bathroom. Huge signage space on building and 20 foot road sign. Immediate occupancy. Great for office, retail, church and many other opportunities. Triple net lease, $16 per square foot. Handicap accessible. Minutes from I-69. 3 year lease. NOTE: 1456 Square feet also available (Urgent Care) at 1227 Summit at same lease rate. Urgent Care will move to the 2726 square foot space with 60/90 days occupancy after lease is signed."