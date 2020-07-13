Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access

Location, Community, Quality Living...It Starts Here!



At Stonecrest Townhomes in Lansing, MI, we feature one, two, and three bedroom townhomes in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood setting. Each floor plan includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans, central air and more. Dishwashers and full basements are available in select styles. Our pet-friendly community also provides residents with ample parking, short-term lease options, and other special amenities we know you will love. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Stonecrest Townhomes. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. We are located just minutes from Downtown Lansing, Michigan State University (MSU), Lansing Mall, Lansing WMU, Cooley Law School, Davenport University, Lansing Community College, Siena Heights University, Saginaw Shopping Center, I-69, I-496, and I-9