Lansing, MI
Stonecrest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Stonecrest

2411 Risdale Ave · (216) 930-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI 48911

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2315 · Avail. Sep 7

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Aug 7

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2205 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2607 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2409 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonecrest.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Location, Community, Quality Living...It Starts Here!

At Stonecrest Townhomes in Lansing, MI, we feature one, two, and three bedroom townhomes in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood setting. Each floor plan includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans, central air and more. Dishwashers and full basements are available in select styles. Our pet-friendly community also provides residents with ample parking, short-term lease options, and other special amenities we know you will love. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Stonecrest Townhomes. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. We are located just minutes from Downtown Lansing, Michigan State University (MSU), Lansing Mall, Lansing WMU, Cooley Law School, Davenport University, Lansing Community College, Siena Heights University, Saginaw Shopping Center, I-69, I-496, and I-9

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $140 admin fee
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonecrest have any available units?
Stonecrest has 5 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonecrest have?
Some of Stonecrest's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonecrest currently offering any rent specials?
Stonecrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonecrest pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonecrest is pet friendly.
Does Stonecrest offer parking?
Yes, Stonecrest offers parking.
Does Stonecrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonecrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonecrest have a pool?
No, Stonecrest does not have a pool.
Does Stonecrest have accessible units?
No, Stonecrest does not have accessible units.
Does Stonecrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonecrest has units with dishwashers.
