6881 Young Avenue Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN TODAY.



This 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Rockford MI is nestled between Bostwick and Silver Lake. The home includes a huge yard and private drive. The property includes a main floor master suite as well as 2 other bedrooms. The Kitchen has new appliances, tile floors, and a walk out onto a porch. The basement includes a large living room, bedroom, and half bath. The utility room is a handyman's dream with storage and shelves, work bench, and laundry.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is not pet friendly.



Deposit of $2,400.



You can also view the home at your earliest convenience by using your smartphone or downloading the app called Rently in your App Store.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2069486?source=marketing



Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.



Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.



Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.