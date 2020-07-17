All apartments in Kent County
6881 Young Avenue Northeast
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:47 AM

6881 Young Avenue Northeast

6881 Young Ave NE · (616) 371-4800
Location

6881 Young Ave NE, Kent County, MI 49341

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN TODAY.

This 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Rockford MI is nestled between Bostwick and Silver Lake. The home includes a huge yard and private drive. The property includes a main floor master suite as well as 2 other bedrooms. The Kitchen has new appliances, tile floors, and a walk out onto a porch. The basement includes a large living room, bedroom, and half bath. The utility room is a handyman's dream with storage and shelves, work bench, and laundry.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is not pet friendly.

Deposit of $2,400.

You can also view the home at your earliest convenience by using your smartphone or downloading the app called Rently in your App Store.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2069486?source=marketing

Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.

Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.

Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6881 Young Avenue Northeast have any available units?
6881 Young Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6881 Young Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6881 Young Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6881 Young Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6881 Young Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 6881 Young Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 6881 Young Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 6881 Young Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6881 Young Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6881 Young Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 6881 Young Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6881 Young Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6881 Young Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6881 Young Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 6881 Young Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6881 Young Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 6881 Young Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
