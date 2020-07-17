6875 Goldenrod Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Weekly rental furnished cottage on Bostwick Lake Available 08/16/20 Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer



July is totally booked but August is looking decidedly hopeful with open dates from Sunday, the 9th on out.

Pandemic restrictions have eased! So what are you waiting for? Round up the family, load up the

car and head to the lake. Leave all those weeks of stress behind you!



Our crew has spent countless hours cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the cottage. Things that we might have quickly cleaned like switches, doorknobs and remote controls are now receiving special attention.



The COVID-19 curve is flattening and the outlook is positive. Not only will we all weather this storm, but an economic recovery is likely as Americans already can’t wait to show the world that the US economy can recover quickly!



Working from home, adjusting to homeschooling our kids, helping and protecting our elderly family members as well as our neighborhoods is causing almost unbearable stress.



Consider renting our cottage this summer for relief and rejuvenation. Our cottage is “socially distanced” with both side yards measuring a good 25’ away from the neighbors, 30' from the front door to the lake and 40’ from the backdoor to the road. Using our high speed wireless internet service you can easily set up office space on the Sun Porch. Surrounded by windows on three sides, as you work, you can keep an eagle eye on the kids playing on the lawn.



Summer Season - Checking in on Sunday at 5:00pm ~ checking out on Sunday by 10:30am.

$1,395. per week.



A security deposit of $600. and a $160. cleaning fee are additional charges. $150. will cover the cost

of man’s best friend.



This home is rented on a weekly basis in the Summer.



Available by the Month in the Spring, Fall and Winter.



Rental Rates include ALL UTILITIES; Gas, Electric, Water & Water Treatment, Sewer, Garbage, Lawn Care, Sat.TV & Internet Access.



(RLNE14073)