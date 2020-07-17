All apartments in Kent County
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

6875 Goldenrod Ave NE

6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast · (616) 458-8200
Location

6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI 49341

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Weekly rental furnished cottage on Bostwick Lake · Avail. Aug 16

$1,395

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Weekly rental furnished cottage on Bostwick Lake Available 08/16/20 Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer

July is totally booked but August is looking decidedly hopeful with open dates from Sunday, the 9th on out.
Pandemic restrictions have eased! So what are you waiting for? Round up the family, load up the
car and head to the lake. Leave all those weeks of stress behind you!

Our crew has spent countless hours cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the cottage. Things that we might have quickly cleaned like switches, doorknobs and remote controls are now receiving special attention.

The COVID-19 curve is flattening and the outlook is positive. Not only will we all weather this storm, but an economic recovery is likely as Americans already can’t wait to show the world that the US economy can recover quickly!

Working from home, adjusting to homeschooling our kids, helping and protecting our elderly family members as well as our neighborhoods is causing almost unbearable stress.

Consider renting our cottage this summer for relief and rejuvenation. Our cottage is “socially distanced” with both side yards measuring a good 25’ away from the neighbors, 30' from the front door to the lake and 40’ from the backdoor to the road. Using our high speed wireless internet service you can easily set up office space on the Sun Porch. Surrounded by windows on three sides, as you work, you can keep an eagle eye on the kids playing on the lawn.

Summer Season - Checking in on Sunday at 5:00pm ~ checking out on Sunday by 10:30am.
$1,395. per week.

A security deposit of $600. and a $160. cleaning fee are additional charges. $150. will cover the cost
of man’s best friend.

This home is rented on a weekly basis in the Summer.

Available by the Month in the Spring, Fall and Winter.

Rental Rates include ALL UTILITIES; Gas, Electric, Water & Water Treatment, Sewer, Garbage, Lawn Care, Sat.TV & Internet Access.

(RLNE14073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

