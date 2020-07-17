Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Caledonia Condo in Jasonville Farms available early January - Welcome to 6551 Clover Court SE. This condo is located in Caledonia's Jasonville Farms neighborhood. It is a 2 bedrooms / 1 bath unit located on the 2nd floor. Open kitchen overlooking living room. There is a deck off of the living room. In unit washer and dryer included. 1 stall detached garage included. There is an association clubhouse with outdoor pool. Caledonia Schools. Rent includes water, trash, and lawncare & snow removal. No pets. $30 app fee for anyone over 18.



Rent $1000

Security deposit $1000



Home Rental Company LLC

616-805-9515



Owner will manage after lease signing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2784836)