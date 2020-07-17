All apartments in Kent County
Find more places like 6551 Clover Court SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent County, MI
/
6551 Clover Court SE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

6551 Clover Court SE

6551 Clover Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6551 Clover Court Southeast, Kent County, MI 49316

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Caledonia Condo in Jasonville Farms available early January - Welcome to 6551 Clover Court SE. This condo is located in Caledonia's Jasonville Farms neighborhood. It is a 2 bedrooms / 1 bath unit located on the 2nd floor. Open kitchen overlooking living room. There is a deck off of the living room. In unit washer and dryer included. 1 stall detached garage included. There is an association clubhouse with outdoor pool. Caledonia Schools. Rent includes water, trash, and lawncare & snow removal. No pets. $30 app fee for anyone over 18.

Rent $1000
Security deposit $1000

Home Rental Company LLC
616-805-9515

Owner will manage after lease signing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2784836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6551 Clover Court SE have any available units?
6551 Clover Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent County, MI.
What amenities does 6551 Clover Court SE have?
Some of 6551 Clover Court SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551 Clover Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
6551 Clover Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551 Clover Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 6551 Clover Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent County.
Does 6551 Clover Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 6551 Clover Court SE offers parking.
Does 6551 Clover Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6551 Clover Court SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551 Clover Court SE have a pool?
Yes, 6551 Clover Court SE has a pool.
Does 6551 Clover Court SE have accessible units?
No, 6551 Clover Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6551 Clover Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6551 Clover Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6551 Clover Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6551 Clover Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Waters House
500 Fulton St E
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Homes at River's Edge
1001 N Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MILansing, MIWyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIPortage, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIHolt, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIJenison, MIWalker, MIPortland, MIBig Rapids, MISpring Lake, MISouth Haven, MIDeWitt, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College