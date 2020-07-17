Amenities
Caledonia Condo in Jasonville Farms available early January - Welcome to 6551 Clover Court SE. This condo is located in Caledonia's Jasonville Farms neighborhood. It is a 2 bedrooms / 1 bath unit located on the 2nd floor. Open kitchen overlooking living room. There is a deck off of the living room. In unit washer and dryer included. 1 stall detached garage included. There is an association clubhouse with outdoor pool. Caledonia Schools. Rent includes water, trash, and lawncare & snow removal. No pets. $30 app fee for anyone over 18.
Rent $1000
Security deposit $1000
Home Rental Company LLC
616-805-9515
Owner will manage after lease signing
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2784836)