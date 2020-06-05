All apartments in Kalamazoo
Rose Place Properties

219 Rose Place · (269) 377-3733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Vine

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Urban Vintage Historic Charmer · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY.

Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer.

Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind. Brand new gas stove and stainless refrigerator. Brand new energy efficient storm windows. Newer energy efficient appliances & mechanical. Utilities not included. This unique property is nestled on an intimate court street. 1890’s Queen Anne in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo’s historic Vine neighborhood. 2 bdrm, 1 bonus room for guest room / home office upstairs and down. 2 full bath.1 half bath. Hardwood floors. Living room with sliding pocket door, formal dining room with oak corner cabinet, eat in kitchen with bar peninsula, built in floor to ceiling original pantry cupboards, new stainless gas stove, New imported refrigerator, dishwasher. Included free in the lease is laundry, ample off street parking, lawncare, snow removal, trash. On demand high efficiency water heater, water softner with salt provided. Mini blinds throughout. Large basement storage and workbench. Bike shed. Spacious front porch, back porch, perennial gardens. Peaceful community with shared common space, brick patio off kitchen, organic community gardens, green space, private, quiet court yard. Walk able to downtown central business district, Bronson Hospital, WMU Homer Stryker Medical School, K College, WMU, KVCC, nightlife, restaurants, and cultural landmarks. Leasing now. Call or email now and please leave a detailed message. Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4678790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rose Place Properties have any available units?
Rose Place Properties has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does Rose Place Properties have?
Some of Rose Place Properties's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rose Place Properties currently offering any rent specials?
Rose Place Properties isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rose Place Properties pet-friendly?
No, Rose Place Properties is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does Rose Place Properties offer parking?
Yes, Rose Place Properties does offer parking.
Does Rose Place Properties have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rose Place Properties offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rose Place Properties have a pool?
No, Rose Place Properties does not have a pool.
Does Rose Place Properties have accessible units?
No, Rose Place Properties does not have accessible units.
Does Rose Place Properties have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rose Place Properties has units with dishwashers.
