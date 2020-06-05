Rose Place Properties

Amenities

PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY.



Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind. Brand new gas stove and stainless refrigerator. Brand new energy efficient storm windows. Newer energy efficient appliances & mechanical. Utilities not included. This unique property is nestled on an intimate court street. 1890’s Queen Anne in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo’s historic Vine neighborhood. 2 bdrm, 1 bonus room for guest room / home office upstairs and down. 2 full bath.1 half bath. Hardwood floors. Living room with sliding pocket door, formal dining room with oak corner cabinet, eat in kitchen with bar peninsula, built in floor to ceiling original pantry cupboards, new stainless gas stove, New imported refrigerator, dishwasher. Included free in the lease is laundry, ample off street parking, lawncare, snow removal, trash. On demand high efficiency water heater, water softner with salt provided. Mini blinds throughout. Large basement storage and workbench. Bike shed. Spacious front porch, back porch, perennial gardens. Peaceful community with shared common space, brick patio off kitchen, organic community gardens, green space, private, quiet court yard. Walk able to downtown central business district, Bronson Hospital, WMU Homer Stryker Medical School, K College, WMU, KVCC, nightlife, restaurants, and cultural landmarks. Leasing now. Call or email now and please leave a detailed message. Thank you.



No Pets Allowed



