Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Mishawaka, IN with garage

Mishawaka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$853
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2011 Bandelier Dr
2011 Bandelier Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6103 Rockefellar Court
6103 Rockefeller Court, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
6103 Rockefellar Court Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Granger Home in Penn Schools District - ***AVAILABLE JULY 8TH, 2020 ***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OCCUPIED*** A modern Granger Villa located in Main Street Villas close to shopping and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
714 Smith St
714 Smith Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY clean all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443 VERY clean-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl.

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
923 W 7th St
923 West 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
748 sqft
***OCCUPIED COMING SOON*** Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Adorable 2 bedroom home in Mishawaka with a large kitchen and living room area. Enclosed front and back porches. Full (unfinished) basement, 1 car detached garage. Central air.
Results within 1 mile of Mishawaka
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
37 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
River Park
1 Unit Available
754 S 25TH ST
754 South 25th Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$949
1248 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. 1 car detached garage. Don't miss this one!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully
Results within 5 miles of Mishawaka
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast South Bend
142 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,092
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northeast South Bend
8 Units Available
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
Rum Village
8 Units Available
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
13406 Golden Harvest Lane
13406 Golden Harvest Lane, Granger, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3668 sqft
Move today into this spacious 4-bedroom 3668 sqft house located in the desirable city of Granger, in one of the top school districts- PHM, close to North Point, Discovery and Penn.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast South Bend
1 Unit Available
120 S Niles Ave
120 S Niles Ave, South Bend, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4100 sqft
120 S Niles Ave Available 08/01/20 Luxury 5 Bedroom Townhouse - Luxury townhouse in downtown South Bend's East Bank neighborhood. Amazing views of Howard Park, the River Lights, Seitz Park from the 3rd floor balcony. (RLNE5708870)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17939 Edgewood Walk
17939 Edgewood Walk, St. Joseph County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3013 sqft
Executive home in Juday Creek, 5 mins to Unv. of Notre Dame.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
419 Abbey St. Available 07/31/20 Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
830 Lawndale
830 Lawndale Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
This 1100 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 830 Lawndale Ave South Bend, Indiana.

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Rum Village
1 Unit Available
2002 Kemble - 1
2002 Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THIS IS AN OFFICE SPACE ONLY. Office space with bathroom, backroom storage, and small inner office. Utilities are included, tenant is responsible for any overages.

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Rum Village
1 Unit Available
1810 South Brookfield Street
1810 South Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
COMING SOON! 4/24/2020 Nice 2 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted with a modern gray and white color palette. Washer/dryer hookup on main level. Home has a nice sized yard with a detached garage.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
West Washington
1 Unit Available
222 S Taylor Street
222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1312 sqft
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12300 Settlers Cove Court
12300 Settlers Cove Court, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2378 sqft
Tenant responsible for all utilities No smoking on inside. 1 year lease Granite counter tops kitchen, newer stove, Fireplace, heated garage,new roof.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mishawaka, IN

Mishawaka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

