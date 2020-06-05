All apartments in Kalamazoo
Last updated May 16 2020

916 Osborne St

916 Osborne Street · (269) 254-8561
Location

916 Osborne Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Vine

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**FALL LEASING 2020**
2 Story, 4 bedroom 1 Bath house on a quiet dead end street just off S Westnedge Avenue. Near Westnedge Park on Osborne Street- Very Quiet. On the main floor features two bedrooms, a living area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a full bath. On the second level there are two more spacious bedrooms in the basement you will find the laundry off of the back door is a wooden deck! There is plenty of off street parking as well!

TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, 400.00 CLEANING FEE, 35.00 ADMIN FEE, 35.00 APPLICATION FEES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Osborne St have any available units?
916 Osborne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kalamazoo, MI.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Osborne St have?
Some of 916 Osborne St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Osborne St currently offering any rent specials?
916 Osborne St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Osborne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Osborne St is pet friendly.
Does 916 Osborne St offer parking?
Yes, 916 Osborne St does offer parking.
Does 916 Osborne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Osborne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Osborne St have a pool?
No, 916 Osborne St does not have a pool.
Does 916 Osborne St have accessible units?
No, 916 Osborne St does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Osborne St have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Osborne St does not have units with dishwashers.
