916 Osborne St

**FALL LEASING 2020**

2 Story, 4 bedroom 1 Bath house on a quiet dead end street just off S Westnedge Avenue. Near Westnedge Park on Osborne Street- Very Quiet. On the main floor features two bedrooms, a living area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a full bath. On the second level there are two more spacious bedrooms in the basement you will find the laundry off of the back door is a wooden deck! There is plenty of off street parking as well!



TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, 400.00 CLEANING FEE, 35.00 ADMIN FEE, 35.00 APPLICATION FEES