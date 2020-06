Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Many Memories can be made in this house!

832 W. Kalamazoo Ave.

Kalamazoo, MI 49007



Available: August



Are you looking for a unique house to live in?



Refinished wood floors, 4 large bedrooms 2 full baths, Bonus 5th room off of the main living room, dining room, 2 living rooms, 2 kitchen spaces, washer/dryer, and dishwasher. Plenty of parking!



$1575 a Month



Call 269-317-2061 or 269-317-2057 for an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1972480)