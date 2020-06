Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

FALL LEASING 2020!



827 Cedar Street is located near the corner of Davis and Cedar, which is just east of campus and near the Lovell bus stop that runs to campus. This property features 5 or even 6 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 covered porches, dishwasher, washer/dryer, full basement and plenty of off-street parking.

CONTACT BROOKE!