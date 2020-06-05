819 Oak St

Amenities
Fall 2020!
This property features 5 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located at the heart of the Vine Neighborhood near the corner of Oak and Vine. Home has hardwood floors, an enclosed front porch, and a newer kitchen. The layout features a living room with fireplace, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms and a second large bathroom. 3rd floor features a huge loft area. There is a full basement with washer and dryer.
TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, 500.00 CLEANING FEE, 35.00 ADMIN FEE, 35.00 APPLICATION FEES