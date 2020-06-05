All apartments in Kalamazoo
819 Oak St
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:27 AM

819 Oak St

819 Oak Street · (269) 254-8561
Location

819 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Vine

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall 2020!

This property features 5 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located at the heart of the Vine Neighborhood near the corner of Oak and Vine. Home has hardwood floors, an enclosed front porch, and a newer kitchen. The layout features a living room with fireplace, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms and a second large bathroom. 3rd floor features a huge loft area. There is a full basement with washer and dryer.

TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, 500.00 CLEANING FEE, 35.00 ADMIN FEE, 35.00 APPLICATION FEES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Oak St have any available units?
819 Oak St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Oak St have?
Some of 819 Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
819 Oak St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 819 Oak St offer parking?
No, 819 Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 819 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Oak St have a pool?
No, 819 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 819 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 819 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
