710 S Park St

Available 08/12/20 With beautiful historic architecture and plenty of parking 710 Park is a classic old home. With it's beautiful historic pillars in the main living room this property stands out from the rest. The house is located around the block from the Crows Nest coffee shop, Martinis, and the Bagel Beanery. It is a perfect location just minutes from WMU's campus and downtown Kalamazoo's night life. Wood floors, new carpeting, and fresh paint throughout, 5 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, dining room, 2 living rooms, washer/ dryer, new furnace, water softener, dishwasher, and a security system. This house even has two refrigerators for the group that has a lot of food to store. Beautiful historic architecture. Plenty of parking!



Efficiency: A new 14 inch blanket of insulation was added to the attic in the fall of 2009. All windows have storms and the first floor have special interior draft less window covers. This house really maintains its heat well.



Pool table available upon request!



Rent : $1625 a month



Call 269-317-2061 or 269-317-2057 for an appointment



Available August 2020



