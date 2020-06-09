708 S Park St

Amenities
Available 08/12/20
If you are looking for large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a hug unique attic bedroom, wood floors, and a large living room spaces. The home at 708 South Park will meet your needs.
Other amenities: Pool table on site, large front porch, washer and dryer, dishwasher, 2 large refrigerators, 2 large living room spaces, wood floors, bedroom locks, security system
Walking Distance to Western Michigan University Medical School
Contact 269-317-2061 for a showing.
$1995 a month
