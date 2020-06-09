All apartments in Kalamazoo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

708 S Park St

708 South Park Street · (269) 317-2061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Vine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool table
Available 08/12/20 Available August 2020
If you are looking for large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a hug unique attic bedroom, wood floors, and a large living room spaces. The home at 708 South Park will meet your needs.

Other amenities: Pool table on site, large front porch, washer and dryer, dishwasher, 2 large refrigerators, 2 large living room spaces, wood floors, bedroom locks, security system
Walking Distance to Western Michigan University Medical School

Contact 269-317-2061 for a showing.

Available August 2020

$1995 a month

(RLNE3838190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 S Park St have any available units?
708 S Park St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 S Park St have?
Some of 708 S Park St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 S Park St currently offering any rent specials?
708 S Park St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 S Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 S Park St is pet friendly.
Does 708 S Park St offer parking?
No, 708 S Park St does not offer parking.
Does 708 S Park St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 S Park St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 S Park St have a pool?
No, 708 S Park St does not have a pool.
Does 708 S Park St have accessible units?
No, 708 S Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 708 S Park St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 S Park St has units with dishwashers.
