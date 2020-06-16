308 Pierce Ave

Amenities

- Don't miss this stunning home with massive space and upgrades galore. Beautifully remodeled, well kept, and ready to go! Located in Kalamazoo off Westnedge Ave, this home features 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Inside you will find 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, dining room, and family room on main level. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry, and more on 2nd level. Abundance of windows and vaulted ceilings in 2nd level. Gorgeous wood work throughout. Basement features extra sitting area, kitchenette, half bath, storage and more. Basement has a walk out to large back yard. You must see to believe! Call AIM Corp. today for a private tour! Tenants pay all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5437226)