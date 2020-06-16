All apartments in Kalamazoo
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:30 AM

308 Pierce Ave

308 Pierce Avenue · (269) 344-5378
Location

308 Pierce Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
South Westnedge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 308 Pierce Ave · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Don't miss this stunning home with massive space and upgrades galore. Beautifully remodeled, well kept, and ready to go! Located in Kalamazoo off Westnedge Ave, this home features 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Inside you will find 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, dining room, and family room on main level. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry, and more on 2nd level. Abundance of windows and vaulted ceilings in 2nd level. Gorgeous wood work throughout. Basement features extra sitting area, kitchenette, half bath, storage and more. Basement has a walk out to large back yard. You must see to believe! Call AIM Corp. today for a private tour! Tenants pay all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5437226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Pierce Ave have any available units?
308 Pierce Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
Is 308 Pierce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
308 Pierce Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Pierce Ave pet-friendly?
No, 308 Pierce Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 308 Pierce Ave offer parking?
No, 308 Pierce Ave does not offer parking.
Does 308 Pierce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Pierce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Pierce Ave have a pool?
No, 308 Pierce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 308 Pierce Ave have accessible units?
No, 308 Pierce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Pierce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Pierce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Pierce Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Pierce Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
