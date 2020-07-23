/
calhoun county
18 Apartments for rent in Calhoun County, MI📍
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
974 sqft
The Landings at the Preserve in Battle Creek, Michigan feature updated kitchens with breakfast bars. Spacious floor plans and patios or balconies. In-unit washers and dryers.
Wyndtree Townhomes
10 Wyndtree Dr, Springfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy first class living at Wyndtree Townhomes located in Springfield, Battle Creek's finest suburb. Our community has plenty of grassy area for picnics and play.
Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$667
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our Community. Tree Top Ridge offers affordable housing in a convenient location. Located in the heart of Battle Creek we are just away from downtown Battle Creek, Firekeepers Casino, and shopping centers.
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
10 Rambling Ln, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$475
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$518
1063 sqft
From the very first day...you're at home. The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek.
512 E Michigan Ave
512 East Michigan Avenue, Marshall, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
This lower level apartment overlooks the east end of downtown Marshall. All new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters and vinyl flooring. (RLNE5799814)
75 Fountain St W Apt 4
75 Fountain St W, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Updated one bedroom, one bath apartment. Range, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Landlord pays, water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenant pays electric. Battle Creek schools. $200 non refundable cleaning fee. (RLNE5503000)
10 Oneita St
10 Oneita Street North, Battle Creek, MI
3 Bedrooms
$395
1370 sqft
FIXER UPPER. BUY THIS HOUSE FOR LESS THAN RENT! Sold As-Is. Buyer to do repairs. No Bank Qualifying. Land Contract. Property Tax & Insurance Included. Fill out an application at www.mychome.com
805 N. Monroe Street
805 North Monroe Street, Albion, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
4 bedroom 2 full bath , 2 bedroom up and a bathroom up, 2 bedrooms and bathroom down ... both baths have full tub/shower. Nice screened in back patio opening into a fenced in yard. Unfinished basement, shed in back yard . Natural hard wood floors.
508 Lombard Street
508 Lombard Street, Albion, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
12620 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, 1 bedroom and bath downstairs, Basement features work shop/mech with benches, office area with desk and built in file cabinet.
14 S Burdge Street
14 South Burdge Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$780
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Battle Creek - Recently updated two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Battle Creek with a great deal of character! Hardwood floors, enclosed porch, large yard plus a 1 car garage.
313 Battle Creek Ave
313 Battle Creek Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$680
978 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car detached garage. Unfinished basement. Central heating and a/c. Pets okay with pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities/lawn care/snow removal. Section 8 Accepted.
11 Stayman
11 Stayman Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1092 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795! Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances.
15 Cliff St
15 Cliff Street, Battle Creek, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
1634 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check NOT FOR RENT - (RLNE3985207)
Apartments at Sauk Trail
150 Anderson Drive, Coldwater, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at Sauk Trail is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer one and two bedrooms that are sure to please.
1400 Midland Drive
1400 Midland Drive, South Gull Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bright and airy open floor plan. Nicely updated kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Spacious living room has a slider that opens to the multi level deck. 3 nice sized bedrooms, including a master suite with walk in shower.
105 Sunset Court
105 Sunset Ct, Jonesville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
Available 08/10/20 Ranch Style Duplex - Property Id: 323546 Two bedroom, 1 bath, ranch style duplex in Jonesville. High efficiency furnace.
6440 N 39th St
6440 North 39th Street, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3512 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently occupied, available July 1. Exceptional home with 3 acres adjacent to over 400 acres owned by MSU. Private lake views. Updated home with large kitchen, eating area and 4 season room overlooking lake.
3203 Beck Rd - 103
3203 Beck Road, Hillsdale, MI
Studio
$525
468 sqft
For Lease! $525/month. Small office space (3 rooms) in larger office complex on lower floor. Water, Sewer, Heat, Electric, Lawn and Snow Removal all included in your rent! Handicap accessible.
Some of the colleges located in the Calhoun County area include Kalamazoo College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Aquinas College, and Kellogg Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Grand Rapids, Lansing, Wyoming, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek have apartments for rent.
