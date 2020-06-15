All apartments in Inkster
Find more places like 26348 Stanford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inkster, MI
/
26348 Stanford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

26348 Stanford

26348 Stanford Avenue · (248) 896-4224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Inkster
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI 48141
Inkster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26348 Stanford · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.
This well maintained home features a large, dine-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, 3 bedrooms, updated bathroom, and a utility room with washer / dryer hookups. No basement, but large garage has plenty of space for storage. Newer vinyl windows. Fenced yard. Pets welcome with deposit. Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings. 248-896-4224 (Annapolis and John Daly Rd.)

(RLNE2612020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26348 Stanford have any available units?
26348 Stanford has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26348 Stanford have?
Some of 26348 Stanford's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26348 Stanford currently offering any rent specials?
26348 Stanford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26348 Stanford pet-friendly?
Yes, 26348 Stanford is pet friendly.
Does 26348 Stanford offer parking?
Yes, 26348 Stanford does offer parking.
Does 26348 Stanford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26348 Stanford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26348 Stanford have a pool?
No, 26348 Stanford does not have a pool.
Does 26348 Stanford have accessible units?
No, 26348 Stanford does not have accessible units.
Does 26348 Stanford have units with dishwashers?
No, 26348 Stanford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26348 Stanford have units with air conditioning?
No, 26348 Stanford does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26348 Stanford?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Inkster 1 BedroomsInkster 2 Bedrooms
Inkster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInkster Apartments with Parking
Inkster Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Walled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity