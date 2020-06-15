26348 Stanford

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.

This well maintained home features a large, dine-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, 3 bedrooms, updated bathroom, and a utility room with washer / dryer hookups. No basement, but large garage has plenty of space for storage. Newer vinyl windows. Fenced yard. Pets welcome with deposit. Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings. 248-896-4224 (Annapolis and John Daly Rd.)



