Last updated June 14 2020

222 Apartments for rent in Hazel Park, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hazel Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
1483 E MAXLOW Avenue
1483 Maxlow Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
682 sqft
GREAT TWO BEDROOM HAZEL PARK HOME WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORS AND NEW CERAMIC TILE BACK-SPLASH. THIS HOME OFFERS AN INVITING FRONT PORCH ALONG WITH A FLORIDA ROOM IN THE REAR OF THE HOME.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
29 E Harry Ave
29 East Harry Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Clean and Comfortable Upper Unit - Property Id: 216156 Very Nice and Clean Upper Unit in a two unit home. Hardwood floors throughout, roomy dining and living space. 2 beds and 1 bath. Basement for storage and laundry is available on site.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Park
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1805 E 10 MILE Road
1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
841 sqft
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1695 University
1695 University Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
822 sqft
Nice ranch home with enclosed porch located on quiet block just minutes away from down town Ferndale and the Detroit Zoo. It has 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Beautiful long gally kitchen with appliances included.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1721 E LINCOLN Avenue
1721 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom bungalow, ready for move-in! This home has just been renovated with gorgeous refinished oak flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, new carpet on 2nd floor, all new SS appliances, new LED lighting in all rooms, new kitchen

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
521 E Chesterfield Street
521 East Chesterfield Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
728 sqft
Cute, clean 2 bedroom ranch, ready for move-in! Large fenced in yard, spacious eat-in kitchen with separate utility/laundry room and hardwood floors in bedrooms. Neutral carpet and paint throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1031 Vester St
1031 Vester Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
756 sqft
Ferndales Little Gem - Property Id: 250106 The entire house is your own charming little place. A bright modern home with a friendly atmosphere offering many great perks such as a neighborhood close to Ferndale's restaurants, shops and bars.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Park
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
2809 W 8 Mile Rd
2809 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Ferndale Shoppers this is a better deal, come take a look and be delighted. Experience all the benefits of Ferndale while living in a nicer place at a better price.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central
1 Unit Available
863 Pingree St #1
863 Pingree St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom North End New Center Midtown - Property Id: 159249 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom New Center, North End, Midtown $1,000/month plus $1,000/Security Deposit Water included New Windows New Furnace New Hot Water Tank New Deck Beautiful

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bagley
1 Unit Available
18226 Griggs St
18226 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Excellent home for a nice family - Property Id: 209726 Brick three bedroom, fire place accenting the living room, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted. separate shower and bath. ready to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
19035 Parkside St
19035 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2300 sqft
Sprawling brick colonial home located just South of Seven Mile Road and East of Livernois.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pershing
1 Unit Available
19939 SUNSET
19939 Sunset Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
690 sqft
19939 Sunset - FOR RENT 2 BED 1 BATH!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1 Bath - New updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Durfee
1 Unit Available
3297 Cortland Unit 2 (Upper)
3297 Cortland St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home - Beautiful updated large 3 bedroom duplex home features, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, new kitchen, living room, dining room, separate entrance and separate basement area. (RLNE5755355)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
70 Avalon St
70 Avalon Street, Highland Park, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
Outstanding home in Avalon Village. This property is a nice blend of historic beauty meshed with sophisticated updates. Bright and clean, it features five bedrooms and one and a half baths, beautiful wood floors throughout and brassbound fixtures.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central
1 Unit Available
242 Harmon St
242 Harmon Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1710 sqft
$1550 - Large 4 Bedroom, Renovated Home - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program! Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour! Beautiful, four bedroom, two bathroom, 1700 sq. ft. home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mcnichols
1 Unit Available
16255 Parkside St.
16255 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1422 sqft
4 bedroom - 1 bath -Detroit- $1,025 - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program! Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour! Freshly renovated home Detroit.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harmony Village
1 Unit Available
15896 Monte Vista
15896 Monte Vista Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
AMAZING 2 bedroom 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hazel Park, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hazel Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

