Hazel Park, MI
936 E Mahan Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:28 PM

936 E Mahan Ave

936 East Mahan Avenue · (866) 724-5180
Hazel Park
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Hazel Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Hazel Park Schools.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 E Mahan Ave have any available units?
936 E Mahan Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 936 E Mahan Ave have?
Some of 936 E Mahan Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 E Mahan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
936 E Mahan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 E Mahan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 E Mahan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 936 E Mahan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 936 E Mahan Ave does offer parking.
Does 936 E Mahan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 E Mahan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 E Mahan Ave have a pool?
No, 936 E Mahan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 936 E Mahan Ave have accessible units?
No, 936 E Mahan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 936 E Mahan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 E Mahan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 E Mahan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 936 E Mahan Ave has units with air conditioning.
