936 E Mahan Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Hazel Park Schools.



(734) 287-6619



