All apartments in Hazel Park
Find more places like 660 E Robert Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hazel Park, MI
/
660 E Robert Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:46 AM

660 E Robert Ave

660 East Roberts Avenue · (248) 289-5871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hazel Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Hazel Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
DETAILED DESCRIPTION
You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow!

The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.

The kitchen is dramatic with ceramic tile floors, modern-style white cabinets with large nickel handles, trendy blue glass backsplash, a large pendant light.

The bathroom is also stylish with earthy slate floors and tub surround, espresso colored vanity & mirror and nickel-plated wall sconce lights.

Both downstairs bedrooms have hardwood floors, one being painted a muted blue, the other antique white.

The master bedroom upstairs is carpeted with a built-in, fabric covered headboard flanked with twin sconce lights and built-in nightstands, a built-in bookcase, and a stylish ceiling fan.

The basement is partially finished with an area for laundry.

Outside you'll find a front porch big enough for chairs to relax on and a 2.5 car garage.

Rent is $1,100 per month and the security deposit required is 1.5 months.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

To schedule a showing or for more info please call 248-289-5871.

You can also check our website for other available properties at www.RoyalRoseProperties.com.

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

(RLNE5356518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 E Robert Ave have any available units?
660 E Robert Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 660 E Robert Ave have?
Some of 660 E Robert Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 E Robert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
660 E Robert Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 E Robert Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 E Robert Ave is pet friendly.
Does 660 E Robert Ave offer parking?
Yes, 660 E Robert Ave does offer parking.
Does 660 E Robert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 E Robert Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 E Robert Ave have a pool?
No, 660 E Robert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 660 E Robert Ave have accessible units?
No, 660 E Robert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 660 E Robert Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 E Robert Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 E Robert Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 660 E Robert Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 660 E Robert Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hazel Park 2 BedroomsHazel Park 3 Bedrooms
Hazel Park Apartments with BalconyHazel Park Apartments with Parking
Hazel Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MI
Grosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity