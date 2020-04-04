660 E Robert Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

DETAILED DESCRIPTION

You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow!



The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.



The kitchen is dramatic with ceramic tile floors, modern-style white cabinets with large nickel handles, trendy blue glass backsplash, a large pendant light.



The bathroom is also stylish with earthy slate floors and tub surround, espresso colored vanity & mirror and nickel-plated wall sconce lights.



Both downstairs bedrooms have hardwood floors, one being painted a muted blue, the other antique white.



The master bedroom upstairs is carpeted with a built-in, fabric covered headboard flanked with twin sconce lights and built-in nightstands, a built-in bookcase, and a stylish ceiling fan.



The basement is partially finished with an area for laundry.



Outside you'll find a front porch big enough for chairs to relax on and a 2.5 car garage.



Rent is $1,100 per month and the security deposit required is 1.5 months.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



To schedule a showing or for more info please call 248-289-5871.



You can also check our website for other available properties at www.RoyalRoseProperties.com.



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.



(RLNE5356518)