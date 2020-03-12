Amenities

From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need. It is close to Kroger pharmacy, groceries and Edsel Ford Xpress way!



Kitchen is enchanting with newly painted white-cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring, countertop and a double-bowl stainless steel sink. There are kitchen appliances installed like, stove, microwave, and a fridge - ready to meet your kitchen needs.



In the Bathroom is a stylish tub surround, complete vanity with good-sized cabinet storage, a pantry and an oversized arch-style mirror. The shower comes with a convenient rack to hold your soap, shampoo and what not.



Coming in from the front door is the living room with hardwood floors all throughout, ceiling fan and new paint.



The first bedroom right next to the living room shares the same hardwood flooring with a ceiling fan and good-sized closet.



The 2nd bedroom is a walk thru bedroom which is fully carpeted with is larger than the other and has its own closet for easy storage.



Outside, the yard is spacious enough to host for a small barbecue party.



Rent is $850 per month and the security deposit required is 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



To schedule a showing or for more info please call 248-289-5871. You can also check our website for other available properties @ https://logicalpm.com/.



INFORMATION:

Address: 20860 Hollywood St Harper Woods, MI 48225

Availability: Immediately

Rent: $850

Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months

Style: Ranch

*Square Ft: 850

# Bedrooms: 2

# Baths: 1

Master Bedroom: 10 x 11

Bedroom 2: 9 x 10

Kitchen: 7 x 10

Living Room: 12 x 10

Foundation: Slab

Garage: None

HVAC: Forced Air

Schools: Grosse pointe

Amenities: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Ceiling Fans

Year Built: 1939

Lot Size: 35 x 116

Location: N of Vernier/E of Harper

Pets: TBD; Extra Fee



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.