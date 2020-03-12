Amenities
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need. It is close to Kroger pharmacy, groceries and Edsel Ford Xpress way!
Kitchen is enchanting with newly painted white-cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring, countertop and a double-bowl stainless steel sink. There are kitchen appliances installed like, stove, microwave, and a fridge - ready to meet your kitchen needs.
In the Bathroom is a stylish tub surround, complete vanity with good-sized cabinet storage, a pantry and an oversized arch-style mirror. The shower comes with a convenient rack to hold your soap, shampoo and what not.
Coming in from the front door is the living room with hardwood floors all throughout, ceiling fan and new paint.
The first bedroom right next to the living room shares the same hardwood flooring with a ceiling fan and good-sized closet.
The 2nd bedroom is a walk thru bedroom which is fully carpeted with is larger than the other and has its own closet for easy storage.
Outside, the yard is spacious enough to host for a small barbecue party.
Rent is $850 per month and the security deposit required is 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.
Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.
To schedule a showing or for more info please call 248-289-5871. You can also check our website for other available properties @ https://logicalpm.com/.
INFORMATION:
Address: 20860 Hollywood St Harper Woods, MI 48225
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $850
Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months
Style: Ranch
*Square Ft: 850
# Bedrooms: 2
# Baths: 1
Master Bedroom: 10 x 11
Bedroom 2: 9 x 10
Kitchen: 7 x 10
Living Room: 12 x 10
Foundation: Slab
Garage: None
HVAC: Forced Air
Schools: Grosse pointe
Amenities: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Ceiling Fans
Year Built: 1939
Lot Size: 35 x 116
Location: N of Vernier/E of Harper
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee
*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.