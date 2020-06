Amenities

BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE PARK! Spacious upper flat with lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new updated kitchen! Lease includes park passes to two waterfront parks for Grosse Pointe Park residences only. Quiet Neighborhood. Newer appliances including dishwasher! One block from Fairfax market and Village Wine Shop. Brand new AC unit installed! Off street parking. Close to downtown Detroit. Don't miss out on a great opportunity to have a nice rental in a beautiful area.