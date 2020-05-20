All apartments in Grosse Pointe Park
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:48 PM

16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue

16355 East Jefferson Avenue · (313) 884-2240
Location

16355 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Generous Colonial offering 6 bedrooms and 6 car garage! Home is a great multigenerational home offering many options for living. Situated on 2 1/2 lots with an expansive backyard and lots of square footage to spread out in! This center entrance Colonial offers a large eat-in kitchen with counter seating as well as eat-in dining. Large family room with fireplace, formal living room with office or den attached. First Floor Laundry room, two attached garages: one a two-car and one a 4 car tandem garage. Plenty of storage space and lots of natural sunlight. Total of 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths and two-half bath. Large master suite or teen/kids play area or long term in-law visits with a second floor "Suite". The "Suite" has a kitchen, living space, and two bedrooms and a bath. The home has a very flexible floorplan that allows for any type of arrangement. Also for sale, Lease with option to buy, and land contract terms available. Application and full credit report required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue have any available units?
16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grosse Pointe Park.
Does 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
