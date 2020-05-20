16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue

Amenities

Generous Colonial offering 6 bedrooms and 6 car garage! Home is a great multigenerational home offering many options for living. Situated on 2 1/2 lots with an expansive backyard and lots of square footage to spread out in! This center entrance Colonial offers a large eat-in kitchen with counter seating as well as eat-in dining. Large family room with fireplace, formal living room with office or den attached. First Floor Laundry room, two attached garages: one a two-car and one a 4 car tandem garage. Plenty of storage space and lots of natural sunlight. Total of 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths and two-half bath. Large master suite or teen/kids play area or long term in-law visits with a second floor "Suite". The "Suite" has a kitchen, living space, and two bedrooms and a bath. The home has a very flexible floorplan that allows for any type of arrangement. Also for sale, Lease with option to buy, and land contract terms available. Application and full credit report required.