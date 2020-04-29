1474 WAYBURN Street

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Beautifully redone, completely renovated first floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer and appliances. Central Air! Off street parking with one garage space with door opener with shared driveway. Close to Park West with all that it has to offer: Red Crown, Cabbage Patch Cafe, Atwater and more. Steps away from Howlers & Growlers, The Charlevoix restaurant and bar, the new gourmet Park Market, and all that the Charlevoix district has to offer. Access to two waterfront resident only parks including movie theaters, pools, splash pad, and tennis courts. One months security deposit plus first months rent. Water and lawn maintenance included in the rent. GPHF Approved. Repainted and professionally cleaned! Pet friendly! With close proximity to downtown Detroit, this is the place to be!