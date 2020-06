Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SUNDAY OPEN HOUSE 3/8/20 2PM-4PM. Freshly painted and ready to go! An extremely rare Grosse Pointe Farms location that offers both privacy and charm. Prestigious East of GP boulevard locale. Only 6 unique residences on Deming Lane. The home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.1 bathrooms. Please note, that 2 out of the 4 bedrooms with en suite full bathrooms. Great master suite with a big walk in closet and a spacious completely renovated bathroom with double sinks and a Jacuzzi tub. ALL OF THE BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED. The newer kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a center island. Huge family room with 3 sets of doorwalls to the patio and yard. Huge & private backyard. Rich Brazilian flooring and random pegged wood flooring as well. Three fireplaces. Big open basement.