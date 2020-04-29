30260 CHERRY HILL Road

Amenities

There are 2 separate units. You have access to 3,000 sq ft of the 5,000 sq ft building. This unit is located on the East side. Each unit has separate parking, entrances, HVAC and electric. Shares water. Newer built 2001 and upgraded in 2010. There are 6 patient rooms and has the ability to add 2 to 4 more rooms. Large waiting area, open floor plan. Managers office. The west side is presently rented to a National Dentistry. Seller will consider a Lease, Lease to own, Lease option to purchase. Listing Agent to be at all showings. What a great opportunity run your own business. Lease 1.5 months security deposit plus 1st months rent. Some use ideas are medical, Doctor, Therapy, Mortgage, Real Estate Office, Insurance Etc...