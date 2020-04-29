All apartments in Garden City
Find more places like 30260 CHERRY HILL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden City, MI
/
30260 CHERRY HILL Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:37 AM

30260 CHERRY HILL Road

30260 Cherry Hill Road · (313) 274-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garden City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

30260 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI 48135
Garden City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
There are 2 separate units. You have access to 3,000 sq ft of the 5,000 sq ft building. This unit is located on the East side. Each unit has separate parking, entrances, HVAC and electric. Shares water. Newer built 2001 and upgraded in 2010. There are 6 patient rooms and has the ability to add 2 to 4 more rooms. Large waiting area, open floor plan. Managers office. The west side is presently rented to a National Dentistry. Seller will consider a Lease, Lease to own, Lease option to purchase. Listing Agent to be at all showings. What a great opportunity run your own business. Lease 1.5 months security deposit plus 1st months rent. Some use ideas are medical, Doctor, Therapy, Mortgage, Real Estate Office, Insurance Etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30260 CHERRY HILL Road have any available units?
30260 CHERRY HILL Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 30260 CHERRY HILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
30260 CHERRY HILL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30260 CHERRY HILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 30260 CHERRY HILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden City.
Does 30260 CHERRY HILL Road offer parking?
Yes, 30260 CHERRY HILL Road does offer parking.
Does 30260 CHERRY HILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30260 CHERRY HILL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30260 CHERRY HILL Road have a pool?
No, 30260 CHERRY HILL Road does not have a pool.
Does 30260 CHERRY HILL Road have accessible units?
No, 30260 CHERRY HILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30260 CHERRY HILL Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 30260 CHERRY HILL Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30260 CHERRY HILL Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30260 CHERRY HILL Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 30260 CHERRY HILL Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Garden City 2 BedroomsGarden City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Garden City Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarden City Pet Friendly Places
Garden City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MI
Southgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity