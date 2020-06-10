All apartments in Fraser
16525 WOODLANE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:17 PM

16525 WOODLANE

16525 Woodlane · (248) 646-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16525 Woodlane, Fraser, MI 48026
Fraser

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room. Washer and Dryer is inside the unit with lots of cabinet space. To be completed: This unit will soon be furnished with all new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has his and her closets and master en-suite. Second bedroom has a walk in closet. Rent includes: association fee, Snow Removal, Outside maintenance, outside lights in common areas, Sewer and Water. This unit comes with a Carport #138. All applicants: There is a nonrefundable $40 application fee. Move in cost: 1.5 months security deposit, plus first month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16525 WOODLANE have any available units?
16525 WOODLANE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16525 WOODLANE have?
Some of 16525 WOODLANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16525 WOODLANE currently offering any rent specials?
16525 WOODLANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16525 WOODLANE pet-friendly?
No, 16525 WOODLANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fraser.
Does 16525 WOODLANE offer parking?
Yes, 16525 WOODLANE does offer parking.
Does 16525 WOODLANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16525 WOODLANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16525 WOODLANE have a pool?
No, 16525 WOODLANE does not have a pool.
Does 16525 WOODLANE have accessible units?
No, 16525 WOODLANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16525 WOODLANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16525 WOODLANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16525 WOODLANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16525 WOODLANE does not have units with air conditioning.
