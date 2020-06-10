16525 WOODLANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room. Washer and Dryer is inside the unit with lots of cabinet space. To be completed: This unit will soon be furnished with all new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has his and her closets and master en-suite. Second bedroom has a walk in closet. Rent includes: association fee, Snow Removal, Outside maintenance, outside lights in common areas, Sewer and Water. This unit comes with a Carport #138. All applicants: There is a nonrefundable $40 application fee. Move in cost: 1.5 months security deposit, plus first month's rent.