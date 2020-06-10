16525 WOODLANE

Amenities
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room. Washer and Dryer is inside the unit with lots of cabinet space. To be completed: This unit will soon be furnished with all new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has his and her closets and master en-suite. Second bedroom has a walk in closet. Rent includes: association fee, Snow Removal, Outside maintenance, outside lights in common areas, Sewer and Water. This unit comes with a Carport #138. All applicants: There is a nonrefundable $40 application fee. Move in cost: 1.5 months security deposit, plus first month's rent.