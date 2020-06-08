All apartments in Forest Hills
Redwood Cascade Township
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Redwood Cascade Township

2697 Mohican Ave SE · (346) 220-2524
Rent Special
Get $500 off your first full month!*
Location

2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI 49546

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,709

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Cascade Township.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
guest parking
internet access
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$ 150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $30
limit: 3
rent:
restrictions: Vaccine required and pet interview. No lizards.
Parking Details: Parking garage provided.
Storage Details: Storage is available with each unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Cascade Township have any available units?
Redwood Cascade Township offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,699. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Cascade Township have?
Some of Redwood Cascade Township's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Cascade Township currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Cascade Township is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Cascade Township pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Cascade Township is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Cascade Township offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Cascade Township offers parking.
Does Redwood Cascade Township have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Cascade Township does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Cascade Township have a pool?
No, Redwood Cascade Township does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Cascade Township have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Cascade Township has accessible units.
Does Redwood Cascade Township have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Cascade Township has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Cascade Township have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Cascade Township has units with air conditioning.
