Redwood Cascade Township

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$ 150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $30
limit: 3
rent:
restrictions: Vaccine required and pet interview. No lizards.
Parking Details: Parking garage provided.
Storage Details: Storage is available with each unit