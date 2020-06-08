Redwood Cascade Township

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly guest parking internet access

Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?