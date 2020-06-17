All apartments in Flat Rock
Find more places like 24901 MAYFAIR Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flat Rock, MI
/
24901 MAYFAIR Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

24901 MAYFAIR Street

24901 Mayfair St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flat Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24901 Mayfair St, Flat Rock, MI 48134

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Creekside Village Condo for lease. Lovely townhouse. All new flooring. Carpeting upstairs. Laminate downstairs. Neat clean, neutral. Note 1.5 baths, spacious rooms and ready for immediately occupancy. Great complex. Pretty grounds with play-scape. Well maintained, close to shopping, freeways, municipal center, with picnic area. Kid friendly neighborhood. 1 or 2 year lease. No Section 8. Security deposit $795, Cleaning Fee (non-refundable) $100. Pet is negotiable with a $40 additional monthly fee. Good parking. Reliable maintenance. All dimensions approximate. Water, Heat and Assoc Fees are included in rent. Tenant pays electricity. $1690 to move-in without pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24901 MAYFAIR Street have any available units?
24901 MAYFAIR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flat Rock, MI.
What amenities does 24901 MAYFAIR Street have?
Some of 24901 MAYFAIR Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24901 MAYFAIR Street currently offering any rent specials?
24901 MAYFAIR Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24901 MAYFAIR Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24901 MAYFAIR Street is pet friendly.
Does 24901 MAYFAIR Street offer parking?
Yes, 24901 MAYFAIR Street does offer parking.
Does 24901 MAYFAIR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24901 MAYFAIR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24901 MAYFAIR Street have a pool?
No, 24901 MAYFAIR Street does not have a pool.
Does 24901 MAYFAIR Street have accessible units?
No, 24901 MAYFAIR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24901 MAYFAIR Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24901 MAYFAIR Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24901 MAYFAIR Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24901 MAYFAIR Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Flat Rock 2 BedroomsFlat Rock Apartments with Parking
Flat Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlat Rock Pet Friendly Places
Flat Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Dearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MI
Lincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn