24901 MAYFAIR Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Creekside Village Condo for lease. Lovely townhouse. All new flooring. Carpeting upstairs. Laminate downstairs. Neat clean, neutral. Note 1.5 baths, spacious rooms and ready for immediately occupancy. Great complex. Pretty grounds with play-scape. Well maintained, close to shopping, freeways, municipal center, with picnic area. Kid friendly neighborhood. 1 or 2 year lease. No Section 8. Security deposit $795, Cleaning Fee (non-refundable) $100. Pet is negotiable with a $40 additional monthly fee. Good parking. Reliable maintenance. All dimensions approximate. Water, Heat and Assoc Fees are included in rent. Tenant pays electricity. $1690 to move-in without pet.