Great condo in Ferndale, close to freeways for an easy commute. Open area living space with lots of light. Large bonus room on entry level . Two car attached garage. Must have a credit score over 700. $99 processing fee only if tenant is accepted, not to apply. $275 cleaning fee. 1.5 months security deposit. Must use Gem Realty Application. Send along with copy of driver’s license, 2 pay check stubs, copy of credit score.