Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

READY FOR AN AUGUST 14, 2020 MOVE-IN.



ENJOY QUIET MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THE PRISTINE SARATOGA FARMS CONDO COMMUNITY. Within walking distance of the Farmington Hills Golf Club and convenient to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Entertain and relax on the beautifully stained deck just off the large kitchen for ample counter and cabinet space. Attached garage provides shelter and direct access to the laundry room in the home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with comfy carpeted stairs. There's tons of space here with a large living room that is open to the dining area. Each room boasts generous closets and room for even a king sized bed. Use your imagination for the fully open basement!