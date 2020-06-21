All apartments in Farmington Hills
23220 Middlebelt Rd Apt 108
23220 Middlebelt Rd Apt 108

23220 Middlebelt Road · No Longer Available
23220 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
Sharp 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit.. Brand new paint throughout. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.In unit washer and dryer. All appliances included. Water included. Carport included.
No Smoking, Pets Negotiable with non-refundable pet fee(small pets only(under 30 lbs.) ! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. Call John Reed at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com
Email info@themutualteam.com for a rental application or visit our website: http://www.mutualpropertymanagement.com and scroll down to the bottom of the page under documents. 24/7 Emergency Maintenance.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
