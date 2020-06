Amenities

parking recently renovated

PRIME LOCATION TO RENT, 4 UNITS LEFT AVAILABLE IN THE BUILDING, UPDATED 2018 MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING ON OAKMAN BLVD. VERY HIGH TRAFFIC ROAD. BUILDING WITH 23 PARKING SPACES ON HUGE LOT. SPACIOUS UPDATE WAITING ROOM IN 2018 WITH FRONT DESK RECEPTIONIST. UPDATED 6 EXAM ROOMS SUITE IN 2018 WITH PRIVATE DR'S OFFICE. PHARMACY BUILD UNIT INSIDE THE BUILDING. X-RAY ROOM AVAILABLE. OWNER IS FLIXIBLE TO SUPPORT TENANT THE FIRST YEAR. IT IS EASY TO SHOW.