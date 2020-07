Amenities

Check out this beautiful lease property in the city of Dearborn. Perfect single family home for any type of tenant. $200 non refundable cleaning fee. 12 month lease with the option to lease 24 months after negotiations. Potential tenant needs to supply own credit report. Credit report must be within last 30 days and show credit score. Tenant pays all utilities. All appliances included excluding dishwasher. $50 late fee to rent if paid on or after the 5th and an additional $50 late fee to rent paid on or after the 15th. Home in current lease and available August 1, 2020.