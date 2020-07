Amenities

parking recently renovated lobby

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking lobby

GREAT LOCATION NOW AVAILABLE ON MICHIGAN AVENUE. OVER 3500 SQ FEET SURROUNDED BY MANY NEW HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS CAR DEALERSHIPS RESTAURANT FRANCHISES WITH HIGH CAR VOLUME TRAFFIC DAILY. THIS SITE PREVIOUSLY A MEDICAL CENTER HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED WITH A PROFESSIONAL LOBBY 15 LAB / VISITATION STATIONS 2 FULL BATHS AND A KITCHEN. IDEAL FOR ANY MEDICAL USE TO SIMPLY EQUIP AND START THERE BUSINESS. THIS LOCATION SPEAKS FOR ITSELF WHEN YOU DRIVE DOWN MICHIGAN AND SEE ALL NEW DEVELOPMENT. BUILDING HAS A SERVICE DRIVE GIVING IT FRONTAGE OF MAIN ROAD OVER 35 PARKING SPOTS DEDICATED TO BUILDING AS WELL. THIS IS A TRULY TURN KEY TIER ONE WEST DEARBORN COMMERCIAL LOCATION ITS A MUST SEE !!!