Dearborn, MI
15120 MICHIGAN Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

15120 MICHIGAN Avenue

15120 Michigan Ave · (313) 274-7200
Location

15120 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
Woodworth

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
parking
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
High profile medical office space for lease on busy Michigan Ave Rd, great exposure and easy access to major hospitals & highways, 4 exam rooms, private Doctor’s office, large shared lobby, receptionist area, break room & restrooms, plenty of parking, long term lease available, great for medical office, dentist office, physical therapy office or any medical field profession, 120 ft of Michigan Ave Rd frontage, gross lease – all utilities included in rent, Near Michigan Ave & Southfield Freeway, Located inside very busy multi-unit medical center with multiple doctors currently occupying suites, also near Ford Motor Company Headquarters, Dearborn Police Department & Dearborn Court Office, all data apx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
15120 MICHIGAN Avenue has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dearborn Rent Report.
Is 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15120 MICHIGAN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn.
Does 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15120 MICHIGAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
