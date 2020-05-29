15120 MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities

all utils included parking lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking lobby

High profile medical office space for lease on busy Michigan Ave Rd, great exposure and easy access to major hospitals & highways, 4 exam rooms, private Doctor’s office, large shared lobby, receptionist area, break room & restrooms, plenty of parking, long term lease available, great for medical office, dentist office, physical therapy office or any medical field profession, 120 ft of Michigan Ave Rd frontage, gross lease – all utilities included in rent, Near Michigan Ave & Southfield Freeway, Located inside very busy multi-unit medical center with multiple doctors currently occupying suites, also near Ford Motor Company Headquarters, Dearborn Police Department & Dearborn Court Office, all data apx.