15120 MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities
High profile medical office space for lease on busy Michigan Ave Rd, great exposure and easy access to major hospitals & highways, 4 exam rooms, private Doctor’s office, large shared lobby, receptionist area, break room & restrooms, plenty of parking, long term lease available, great for medical office, dentist office, physical therapy office or any medical field profession, 120 ft of Michigan Ave Rd frontage, gross lease – all utilities included in rent, Near Michigan Ave & Southfield Freeway, Located inside very busy multi-unit medical center with multiple doctors currently occupying suites, also near Ford Motor Company Headquarters, Dearborn Police Department & Dearborn Court Office, all data apx.