A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO START YOUR OWN MEDICAL PRACTICE IN THIS UNIQUE PROPERTY IN THE HEART OF DEARBORN. IT HAS BEEN A MEDICAL FACILITY FOR NEARLY 70 YEARS, OCCUPIED BY DR ALI FADEL FOR OVER 30 YEARS. BUILDING CONSISTS OF A LARGE WAITING ROOM, GENEROUS RECEPTION AREA. PRIVATE OFFICE, 10 EXAM ROOMS, X-RAY ROOM, 4 RESTROOMS AND 1 HANDICAP RESTROOM. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB EXISTING PRACTICE. PLENTY OF PARKING.