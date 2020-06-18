4264 Hedgewood St

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym tennis court

55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221



Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long . We are a luxury gated community. Lease this home for $1200 or Purchase for $111,000 . Enjoy our many features indoor swimming , par 3 and tennis . Call Julie 989 274-3944 or 989 799-9680.

