4264 Hedgewood St

Amenities
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221
Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long . We are a luxury gated community. Lease this home for $1200 or Purchase for $111,000 . Enjoy our many features indoor swimming , par 3 and tennis . Call Julie 989 274-3944 or 989 799-9680.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266221
Property Id 266221
(RLNE5722744)