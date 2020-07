Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THE PRIDE OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FORD RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER AND BEAUMONT HOSPITAL , 3 BEDROOM AND TWO FULL BATHS WITH JACUZZI, GORGEOUS FINISHED BASEMENT NEW ROOF ON BOTH HOME AND THE GARAGE,NEW CARPET, FRESHLY NEW PAINT,BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED FENCED YARD AND MUCH MUCH MORE.