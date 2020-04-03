All apartments in Dearborn Heights
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

25948 VAN BORN Road

25948 Van Born Rd · (313) 352-5094
Location

25948 Van Born Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125
Dearborn Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1945 sqft

Amenities

Opportunity to design to your specifications and open a business in the popular Dearborn Heights area. Near automotive shops, and car dealerships. Great place for storage, Tire store retail business, battery reconditioning business, auto-body store, vehicle towing business, spare parts distribution, auto detailing center, mobile windshield repairing, window tinting, brake replacement and repair service, boat storage, and so many other business ideas. New roof, New fascia, doors, brick. Call today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25948 VAN BORN Road have any available units?
25948 VAN BORN Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 25948 VAN BORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
25948 VAN BORN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25948 VAN BORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 25948 VAN BORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn Heights.
Does 25948 VAN BORN Road offer parking?
No, 25948 VAN BORN Road does not offer parking.
Does 25948 VAN BORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25948 VAN BORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25948 VAN BORN Road have a pool?
No, 25948 VAN BORN Road does not have a pool.
Does 25948 VAN BORN Road have accessible units?
No, 25948 VAN BORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25948 VAN BORN Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25948 VAN BORN Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25948 VAN BORN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25948 VAN BORN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
