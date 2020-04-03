25948 VAN BORN Road

Amenities
Opportunity to design to your specifications and open a business in the popular Dearborn Heights area. Near automotive shops, and car dealerships. Great place for storage, Tire store retail business, battery reconditioning business, auto-body store, vehicle towing business, spare parts distribution, auto detailing center, mobile windshield repairing, window tinting, brake replacement and repair service, boat storage, and so many other business ideas. New roof, New fascia, doors, brick. Call today