25289 Dartmouth St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.



(734) 287-6619



