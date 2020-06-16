All apartments in Bloomfield Hills
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

40800 WOODWARD Avenue

40800 Woodward Avenue · (248) 686-0024
Location

40800 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 3912 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....THIS IS IT!!! Amazing opportunity to LEASE in the CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS. Pristine office building in perfect location right in the heart of the city. This beautiful building is on Woodward but it's nestled in a forest of mature trees that give it a serene, relaxed feel. Tons of windows and doors that open into the forest, you can have your lunch outside all summer long! Building has been meticulously maintained. Tons of parking, and you could not ask for a better location. Property also for sale. Zoned O-2 Office with Class A finishes. BATVAI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40800 WOODWARD Avenue have any available units?
40800 WOODWARD Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 40800 WOODWARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
40800 WOODWARD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40800 WOODWARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 40800 WOODWARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomfield Hills.
Does 40800 WOODWARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 40800 WOODWARD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 40800 WOODWARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40800 WOODWARD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40800 WOODWARD Avenue have a pool?
No, 40800 WOODWARD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 40800 WOODWARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 40800 WOODWARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 40800 WOODWARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 40800 WOODWARD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40800 WOODWARD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 40800 WOODWARD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
