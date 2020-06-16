40800 WOODWARD Avenue

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....THIS IS IT!!! Amazing opportunity to LEASE in the CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS. Pristine office building in perfect location right in the heart of the city. This beautiful building is on Woodward but it's nestled in a forest of mature trees that give it a serene, relaxed feel. Tons of windows and doors that open into the forest, you can have your lunch outside all summer long! Building has been meticulously maintained. Tons of parking, and you could not ask for a better location. Property also for sale. Zoned O-2 Office with Class A finishes. BATVAI