Bloomfield Hills, MI
325 KESWICK Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

325 KESWICK Road

325 Keswick Road · (248) 385-4116
Location

325 Keswick Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 6836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Wonderful estate home on approximately an acre of gorgeous grounds near Cranbrook, extensively updated over the last few years!! Beautiful white kitchen with large center island opens to eating nook with walls of windows & doors radiating natural light and overlooking the elegant gardens and yard. Fireplaces in family room, living room, rich wood paneled library and lower level. Butlers pantry to formal Dining Room. Stunning first floor master suite with a luxurious master bath, walk in closets and bonus/exercise room attached. Five additional bedrooms upstairs and three updated full baths. Complete finished basement renovation with heated tile floor and ez breath ventilation. New furnaces and A/C's. First floor laundry with new washer and dryer. Three car attached side entry garage and a circular drive. Amazing yard and landscaping including spacious bluestone back patio completes this magnificent home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 KESWICK Road have any available units?
325 KESWICK Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 KESWICK Road have?
Some of 325 KESWICK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 KESWICK Road currently offering any rent specials?
325 KESWICK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 KESWICK Road pet-friendly?
No, 325 KESWICK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomfield Hills.
Does 325 KESWICK Road offer parking?
Yes, 325 KESWICK Road does offer parking.
Does 325 KESWICK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 KESWICK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 KESWICK Road have a pool?
No, 325 KESWICK Road does not have a pool.
Does 325 KESWICK Road have accessible units?
No, 325 KESWICK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 325 KESWICK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 KESWICK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 KESWICK Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 KESWICK Road has units with air conditioning.
