325 KESWICK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Wonderful estate home on approximately an acre of gorgeous grounds near Cranbrook, extensively updated over the last few years!! Beautiful white kitchen with large center island opens to eating nook with walls of windows & doors radiating natural light and overlooking the elegant gardens and yard. Fireplaces in family room, living room, rich wood paneled library and lower level. Butlers pantry to formal Dining Room. Stunning first floor master suite with a luxurious master bath, walk in closets and bonus/exercise room attached. Five additional bedrooms upstairs and three updated full baths. Complete finished basement renovation with heated tile floor and ez breath ventilation. New furnaces and A/C's. First floor laundry with new washer and dryer. Three car attached side entry garage and a circular drive. Amazing yard and landscaping including spacious bluestone back patio completes this magnificent home!!