Birmingham, MI
2081 E MAPLE Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

2081 E MAPLE Road

2081 East Maple Road · (248) 724-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2081 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Walk to downtown Birmingham, parks, restaurants. Right across the street from the New Whole Foods and LA Fittness. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout, Anderson Windows with Blinds. Washer, dryer, gas range, refrigerator, disposal, dishwasher. New furnace and A/C. Full private basement with toilet and shower. 1 1/2 month security deposit, $35 credit check and $200 cleaning fee. Water and exterior maintenance, and association fee included in rent payment. 1 year minimum lease required. assigned parking and guest spot. No pets allowed. Agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2081 E MAPLE Road have any available units?
2081 E MAPLE Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2081 E MAPLE Road have?
Some of 2081 E MAPLE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2081 E MAPLE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2081 E MAPLE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 E MAPLE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2081 E MAPLE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 2081 E MAPLE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2081 E MAPLE Road does offer parking.
Does 2081 E MAPLE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2081 E MAPLE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 E MAPLE Road have a pool?
No, 2081 E MAPLE Road does not have a pool.
Does 2081 E MAPLE Road have accessible units?
No, 2081 E MAPLE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 E MAPLE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2081 E MAPLE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2081 E MAPLE Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2081 E MAPLE Road has units with air conditioning.
