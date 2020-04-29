2081 E MAPLE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Walk to downtown Birmingham, parks, restaurants. Right across the street from the New Whole Foods and LA Fittness. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout, Anderson Windows with Blinds. Washer, dryer, gas range, refrigerator, disposal, dishwasher. New furnace and A/C. Full private basement with toilet and shower. 1 1/2 month security deposit, $35 credit check and $200 cleaning fee. Water and exterior maintenance, and association fee included in rent payment. 1 year minimum lease required. assigned parking and guest spot. No pets allowed. Agent owned.