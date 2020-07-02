All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1427 HUMPHREY Avenue

1427 Humphrey Avenue · (248) 644-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1427 Humphrey Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient to everything Birmingham has to offer, this updated home is light & bright! Charming interior with exposed hardwood floors and neutral paint. Updates include newer full bath, vinyl windows & newer dimensional roof. Added insulation in exterior walls & basement make the home efficient. Updated gas forced air furnace, central air. Enclosed front porch. Appliances include: stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Oversize heated two car garage with a newer driveway with studio overhead (over garage space- perfect for working at home). Finished studio features vaulted ceiling and skylights. Quick possession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue have any available units?
1427 HUMPHREY Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue have?
Some of 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1427 HUMPHREY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1427 HUMPHREY Avenue has units with air conditioning.
