1427 HUMPHREY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient to everything Birmingham has to offer, this updated home is light & bright! Charming interior with exposed hardwood floors and neutral paint. Updates include newer full bath, vinyl windows & newer dimensional roof. Added insulation in exterior walls & basement make the home efficient. Updated gas forced air furnace, central air. Enclosed front porch. Appliances include: stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Oversize heated two car garage with a newer driveway with studio overhead (over garage space- perfect for working at home). Finished studio features vaulted ceiling and skylights. Quick possession.