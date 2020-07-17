All apartments in Berrien County
3200 N. M63 Box 1

3200 N M 63 · No Longer Available
3200 N M 63, Berrien County, MI 49022

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
3200 N. M63 Box 1 Available 08/05/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home - 2 BEDROOM ON LAKE MICHIGAN, available immediately .
Located 5 miles north of St. Joe and 1 mile north of Whirlpool on N. M63.
Mobile unit contains washer, dryer, refrigerator, a/c, storage shed. Garbage, snow removal are provided. Stairs leading to private beach, with awesome lake view from all areas on property. Jack Nicklaus Golf Course approx. 1 mile away. Parking for two cars. Small dog or cat permitted.

(RLNE4992521)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 N. M63 Box 1 have any available units?
3200 N. M63 Box 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berrien County, MI.
What amenities does 3200 N. M63 Box 1 have?
Some of 3200 N. M63 Box 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 N. M63 Box 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3200 N. M63 Box 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 N. M63 Box 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 N. M63 Box 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3200 N. M63 Box 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3200 N. M63 Box 1 offers parking.
Does 3200 N. M63 Box 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 N. M63 Box 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 N. M63 Box 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3200 N. M63 Box 1 has a pool.
Does 3200 N. M63 Box 1 have accessible units?
No, 3200 N. M63 Box 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 N. M63 Box 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 N. M63 Box 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 N. M63 Box 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3200 N. M63 Box 1 has units with air conditioning.
