Amenities
3200 N. M63 Box 1 Available 08/05/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home - 2 BEDROOM ON LAKE MICHIGAN, available immediately .
Located 5 miles north of St. Joe and 1 mile north of Whirlpool on N. M63.
Mobile unit contains washer, dryer, refrigerator, a/c, storage shed. Garbage, snow removal are provided. Stairs leading to private beach, with awesome lake view from all areas on property. Jack Nicklaus Golf Course approx. 1 mile away. Parking for two cars. Small dog or cat permitted.
(RLNE4992521)